Sports
Texas Tech Football Prepares for Orange Bowl Showdown Against Oregon
MIAIMI, Fla. – Texas Tech is gearing up for its debut in the Capital One Orange Bowl, facing Oregon in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals at 9 a.m. PT, Thursday. The Red Raiders and the Ducks met with media Tuesday, as excitement builds for this pivotal matchup.
This media session marked the first opportunity for many Texas Tech players to tour Hard Rock Stadium. They earlier held a walkthrough practice at Florida Atlantic University. The team plans to have another practice Wednesday morning before the big game.
Texas Tech, ranked No. 4, enters the quarterfinal with a 12-1 record, having secured their place in the playoff after a victory over Brigham Young in the Big 12 championship game on December 6. The Red Raiders have won six consecutive games since their loss to Arizona State on October 18.
Oregon, ranked No. 5, also boasts a 12-1 record and comes into the game with momentum from a recent win over James Madison in the playoffs. The Ducks have a seven-game win streak, with their only loss this season coming from No. 1 Indiana in October.
The match is significant as it will decide which team advances to the Peach Bowl semifinal and remains in contention for the national championship game on January 19.
Oregon leads the all-time series against Texas Tech, winning all three previous meetings, including a victory in 2023. The upcoming game will be broadcast live on ESPN with commentary from Joe Tessitore and analysis by Jesse Palmer.
Texas Tech’s defense, known for its ability to create turnovers, will face a strong test against Oregon’s offense, which averages an impressive 5.90 yards per rush. Oregon’s coach, Dan Lanning, emphasized the need for his players to execute their game plan effectively on the big stage.
As the teams prepare for the game, anticipation continues to grow among players and fans alike, highlighting the stakes of this unique matchup in college football.
