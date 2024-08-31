Coco Gauff Advances to US Open Round of 16 After Thrilling Comeback

NEW YORK — Coco Gauff displayed remarkable resilience by overcoming a challenging start to defeat Elina Svitolina 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the third round of the US Open. Initially unaware of a recent five-match losing streak against top 50 opponents and having dropped 11 consecutive points leading into the first set, Gauff recognized the necessity for a reset.

During a brief bathroom break before the second set, the 20-year-old Floridian changed part of her outfit and splashed water on her face, stating, “I needed a reset.” Gauff returned to the court revitalized and determined to defend her title, ultimately advancing to the round of 16.

Despite a shaky performance at the start, marked by 16 unforced errors and a mere 45% first serve success rate, she rebounded strongly. Gauff emphasized her strategy shift towards more aggressive plays, particularly with her forehand, which had been underperforming this summer.

After securing momentum with a decisive break in the second set, Gauff’s confidence soared, leading her to clinch the set with a powerful 94 mph ace. The positive energy from the spectator crowd further fueled her performance as she celebrated on the court.

In the final set, Gauff surged ahead, breaking Svitolina early and gaining a 5-1 lead, albeit with a slight wobble while serving for the match. Nevertheless, she quickly regained composure to seal the victory.

Looking ahead, Gauff’s next challenge will be against fellow American Emma Navarro, who previously eliminated her at Wimbledon. Gauff’s perseverance is notable, as she has a history of overcoming setbacks, having done so multiple times during her title run at the previous year’s US Open.