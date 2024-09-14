News
Delhi Weather and Air Quality Update: September 14, 2024
Today, the weather in Delhi is expected to feature a minimum temperature of 23.05 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rainfall is anticipated throughout the day. The maximum temperature is likely to reach 29.88 degrees Celsius.
The previous day recorded a minimum temperature of 27.42 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 35.86 degrees Celsius. The morning humidity level stood at 63%. Sunrise was at 6:05:43 AM, and sunset is expected at 6:27:53 PM.
Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) is measured at 131.0, exceeding the satisfactory level. As a result, individuals sensitive to air pollution may experience health issues. Higher AQI values indicate increased levels of air pollution and heightened concerns for public health. An AQI of 50 or below signifies good air quality, whereas values above 300 indicate hazardous conditions.
Here is the weather forecast for Delhi for the upcoming week:
- Sunday, September 15: The weather is expected to have clear skies with a maximum temperature of 35.86 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 27.42 degrees Celsius.
- Monday, September 16: Cloudy conditions are anticipated, with a maximum temperature of 36.41 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 28.1 degrees Celsius.
- Tuesday, September 17: Clear skies are likely, with a maximum temperature of 36.54 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 28.24 degrees Celsius.
- Wednesday, September 18: Cloudy weather is expected, with a maximum temperature of 35.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 29.24 degrees Celsius.
- Thursday, September 19: Cloudy conditions, with temperatures ranging between 36.58 degrees Celsius and 29.06 degrees Celsius.
- Friday, September 20: Clear skies anticipated, with a maximum temperature of 37.62 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 30.18 degrees Celsius.
For those with travel plans, understanding the weather conditions in major cities across India is crucial:
- Lucknow: The weather on September 14 records a minimum temperature of 24.84 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 32.65 degrees Celsius, with cloudy skies expected.
- Kanpur: The day marks a minimum temperature of 25.77 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 32.83 degrees Celsius, with clouds likely.
- Patna: Anticipated to experience light to moderate rainfall with a minimum temperature of 25.51 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 29.96 degrees Celsius.
- Bengaluru: Expected to see light to moderate rain throughout the day with temperatures likely ranging from 20.59 degrees Celsius to 28.51 degrees Celsius.
- Mumbai: The forecast includes light to moderate rainfall with a minimum temperature of 25.99 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 28.55 degrees Celsius.
Staying informed about weather forecasts is critical to plan daily activities and safeguard against adverse weather conditions. Whether preparing for outdoor events, commuting, or simply leisure, having timely weather updates allows for optimal time management. Stay abreast of the latest changes and anticipate any unexpected weather shifts with Live Hindustan‘s continuous updates.
