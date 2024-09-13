Sports
Mohun Bagan Secures Lead Against Mumbai City FC in ISL Opener
In the opening match of the new Indian Super League season, Mohun Bagan Super Giant established a strong lead against Mumbai City FC. The match is being held at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, with Mohun Bagan leading 2-0 at half-time.
The first goal came unexpectedly as Mumbai City FC’s centre-back, Tiri, scored an own goal in the 8th minute. The costly mistake was a result of a mishap with goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa, giving Mohun Bagan an early advantage.
Mohun Bagan extended their lead when Alberto Rodriguez found the net at the half-an-hour mark following a corner. Prior to this, Mumbai City FC had a goal ruled out due to an offside call against Bipin Singh, adding to their early frustrations in the match.
The strategic decisions for the match included Mohun Bagan benching Sahal Abdul Samad, while Mumbai City FC’s Nikolaos Karelis marked his ISL debut by stepping onto the field for the first time with the team.
