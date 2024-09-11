Deshaun Watson Strongly Denies New Sexual Assault Allegation

Deshaun Watson‘s attorney has publicly stated that the Cleveland Browns quarterback vehemently denies allegations made by a woman claiming that Watson sexually assaulted her four years ago while he was playing for the Houston Texans.

The lawsuit, filed in Texas on Monday, asserts that Watson forced himself on the woman in her apartment. The plaintiff is seeking damages exceeding $1 million. According to sources, the NFL is reviewing the lawsuit to determine whether Watson has violated the league’s personal conduct policy.

Previously, Watson faced multiple accusations relating to his behavior during massage therapy sessions while playing for the Texans. The recent allegations raise questions regarding their implications for Watson’s current status with the Browns. In the summer of 2022, he settled 23 out of 24 civil lawsuits related to similar claims.

Attorney Rusty Hardin stated in a team-distributed statement, “Deshaun strongly denies the allegations in the Jane Doe lawsuit filed Monday. We have asked him not to comment further while this matter works its way through the courts, but are comfortable he will ultimately be vindicated.”

In response to inquiries regarding the case, Watson expressed that he was unaware of the allegations until they became public this week. “I found out exactly whenever everyone else found out,” Watson remarked.

The plaintiff’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, criticized Hardin’s statement, indicating that he attempted to contact Watson’s team for a resolution ten months ago and that Watson was indeed aware of the claims made by the woman.

According to the lawsuit, Watson had arranged to meet the woman at her apartment after an initial date proposal at a local restaurant and bar. Allegations state that upon his arrival, Watson was aggressive on the phone, struggling to locate her residence. When the woman returned to her bedroom, she allegedly found Watson in a compromising position, which led to the subsequent claims of sexual assault.

The lawsuit describes details whereby the woman experienced profound mental anguish following the incident, highlighting the distress and difficulties she now encounters in her daily life.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Watson will play in the upcoming game against Jacksonville but did not comment further on the lawsuit, maintaining that due process should be observed.

The situation follows Watson’s previous 11-game suspension in 2022, which stemmed from more than two dozen allegations of assault and misconduct, including both civil and criminal claims.