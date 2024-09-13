News
Le Devoir Introduces Weekly News Quiz to Engage Readers
Canadian newspaper Le Devoir has launched an interactive weekly news quiz designed to engage readers and keep them informed about current events. The quiz consists of ten questions and encourages participants to test their knowledge against others.
The initiative offers an interactive approach to understanding the week’s news, allowing readers to compare their scores with other users who have taken the quiz. This brings an element of competition and camaraderie to the reading experience.
At the end of the quiz, participants are provided with hyperlinks to learn more about any news stories they may have missed. This feature aims to ensure that readers can delve deeper into the subjects they are less familiar with, promoting a more comprehensive understanding of current affairs.
Le Devoir’s new engagement strategy reflects a broader trend in the media industry to involve audiences in more interactive and educational ways, enhancing the overall reader experience.
