Khanjari Kumbhar Awarded SWE Prism Award on Engineers’ Day 2024

5 mins ago

Khanjari Kumbhar Receiving Award

On Engineers’ Day 2024, India proudly celebrates the achievements of Khanjari Kumbhar, a notable woman engineer with a remarkable 25-year track record of contributions to the industry.

Kumbhar has been honored with the prestigious Society of Women Engineers (SWE) Prism Award for FY 2024, in recognition of her leadership, technical expertise, and ongoing commitment to advancing women in engineering.

As a general manager, Kumbhar ensures her team delivers high-quality projects efficiently. She fosters a culture that values creativity, collaboration, and continuous learning, highlighting sustainable engineering practices.

Kumbhar’s dedication to mentoring young engineers, particularly women, is evident through her involvement in the Network of Women (NOW) Employee Resource Group and the Lead Certification Program (LCP).

Her career is marked by leading significant projects such as the Renewable Diesel (RD) and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) project in Texas, USA, and a major undertaking for Cellulose Acetate production. Her commitment to sustainability aligns with Burns & McDonnell’s goals.

Kumbhar is also deeply engaged in Corporate Social Responsibility, having earned the Rich Mahaley CSR Award for 2022 for her efforts to improve education and welfare in less privileged communities.

She has received numerous awards, including the Burns & McDonnell Mentorship Award and Industrial Automation’s Women in Technology Award, underscoring her dedication to mentoring and supporting engineering diversity. Outside of her professional life, Kumbhar enjoys playing badminton, table tennis, biking, and spending time with her family.

