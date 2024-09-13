News
Lloyd Co-op Organizes Fuel Good Day to Support School Breakfast Programs
Fuel Good Day on Tuesday, September 17, presents an opportunity for the community to fuel up and support school breakfast programs. At the four Lloydminster and District Co-op gas bars, five cents from every litre of gasoline purchased will be donated to the breakfast programs of Lloydminster Public School and Lloydminster Catholic School.
Jason Neville, the Director of Education at LPSD, expressed gratitude for the Co-op’s generous support, stating, “LPSD is incredibly grateful to the Co-op for their generous support through Fuel Good Day. The funds raised will go directly to our breakfast programs, ensuring that our students start the day nourished and ready to learn. It’s heartwarming to see how our community comes together to invest in the well-being and success of our children.” Jason Neville encouraged everyone to participate and fuel up on Tuesday.
In addition, barbecue grills will be in operation from 4-7 p.m. to support rural school breakfast programs. Another method to contribute is by purchasing a limited edition cookie slice, with one dollar from each cookie sold also being donated to the school breakfast effort.
Both school divisions and administrators in the region are expressing their heartfelt thanks to Lloyd Co-op and the broader community for their generosity and support.
