Sports
Arizona State University Capitalizes on Texas Matchups for Recruitment
Arizona State University‘s football program is leveraging a strategic opportunity to boost its recruitment efforts in Texas, notably during their forthcoming away matches against Texas State and Texas Tech. This approach is spearheaded by the University’s first-year athletic director, Graham Rossini, who emphasized the importance of these games being part of a broader strategy to entice recruits from the football-dominant state.
The Sun Devils, who recently secured a victory over Mississippi State with a score of 30-23, aim to exploit their presence in Texas by allowing their coaching staff to spend additional time in major cities such as Houston, Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio. These locations are pivotal for attracting potential talent to enhance Arizona State’s roster.
“We must make the most of the time spent on the ground,” Rossini remarked, highlighting the significant recruitment benefits that hinge not only on their game performances but also on their strategic outreach efforts. This Texas engagement gains further relevance given ASU’s entrance into the Big 12 Conference, which includes four Texan schools.
With a current standing of 2-0, having triumphed over Wyoming and Mississippi State, Arizona State is keen on extending its winning streak as they face Texas State, which also holds a 2-0 record after defeating UTSA. Notably, this game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN, the sole college football game commandeering the nation’s attention on the evening it airs.
Continuing their focus in Texas, ASU aspires to solidify its presence while still maintaining ties and recruitment efforts in Southern California, an essential area for the university. Furthermore, the inclusion of Central Florida in their conference widens the recruitment scope, emphasizing regions with rich athletic talent.
