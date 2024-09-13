Flappy Bird Set to Return with New Features

Flappy Bird, the popular mobile game that took the world by storm before being removed from app stores a decade ago, is gearing up for a grand comeback. Originally pulled by its creator over concerns of its addictive nature, a committed group of enthusiasts has now acquired the rights to the game.

The revitalized Flappy Bird is set to feature fresh characters and innovative game modes, as highlighted in its new promotional trailer. While a precise launch date remains undisclosed, the anticipated relaunch is expected to take place in 2025.