Oasis Reunion Tour Sparks Ticket Chaos: Private Ballot Announcements Stir Fan Emotions

Fans selected for the private ballot for Oasis tickets were notified this afternoon (September 13), the band has confirmed. Noel and Liam Gallagher, who announced last month they had reconciled, confirmed Oasis’ long-anticipated reunion after a 15-year hiatus.

In their announcement, the brothers stated, “The great wait is over” as they unveiled a 2025 UK and Ireland tour, including stops in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh, and Dublin. Additional dates were added after tickets sold out rapidly earlier this month.

Oasis will perform across the UK and Ireland as part of their Live ’25 tour. Some fans voiced frustration and disappointment, having waited for hours in online queues only to miss out on tickets. Others expressed shock at the ticket prices, which doubled from £148 to £355 on Ticketmaster. This prompted the Government and the UK’s competition watchdog to investigate the use of dynamic pricing.

Last weekend, Oasis announced a private ballot for tickets to additional dates at Wembley Stadium next September 27 and 28. The band hopes the ballot strategy will make acquiring tickets “far smoother for fans by reducing the stress and time it takes.”

Fans selected received a code via an Oasismynet email with details and timing for the final sale. The band confirmed via posts on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that emails had been sent. They highlighted that “demand for these shows is unprecedented,” noting that possession of a code does not guarantee tickets due to the first-come, first-served sale basis.

Despite high demand and calls for additional shows, Oasis earlier ruled out any more UK dates, including a return to Knebworth Park. Many fans expressed upset on social media, while others lucky enough to receive codes expressed excitement but remained concerned about securing tickets during the sale.