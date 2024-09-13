Tumbbad’s Re-Release Sparks Oscar Entry Debate Among Fans

In an exciting season of re-releases for Bollywood classics, films such as Tumbbad (2018), Veer-Zaara (2004), and Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003) have returned to theaters, rekindling fond memories for film enthusiasts. Among these, Tumbbad has particularly stirred emotional reactions and discussions regarding its initial Oscar snub.

Tumbbad, a folk horror film directed by Rahi Anil Barve and featuring Sohum Shah, was not chosen as India’s entry for the Oscars in 2018, much to the disappointment of some fans. Instead, Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and released in 2019, was selected. Despite the choice, Gully Boy did not make it to the Oscar shortlist, intensifying debates among fans about the decision.

Fans have taken to social media to express incredulity at Tumbbad’s omission from Oscar consideration, with comments highlighting its strong storyline, acting, and direction. A tweet exclaimed that those responsible for the decision to send Gully Boy over Tumbbad missed a golden opportunity. Another fan praised Tumbbad’s re-release, expressing amazement that it wasn’t India’s official Oscar submission, as it delivers a global standard of cinematic quality.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, Tumbbad not only captivated audiences with its vivid storytelling and exceptional cinematographic artistry upon its initial release but also conveyed profound moral lessons that resonated well beyond the closing credits. This enduring impact is precisely what drives the renewed Oscar nomination discussions among its admirers.

With its re-release coinciding with Friday the 13th, the film’s thrilling sequences promise to come vividly alive on the large screen once more. The re-release is also supported by enhanced promotion efforts, contrasting with the film’s original understated launch.