Iowa State Claims Victory in Thrilling Cy-Hawk Showdown

The 2024 Cy-Hawk football game concluded with a thrilling finish as the Iowa State Cyclones secured a narrow victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, winning 20-19.

The matchup, held on September 7 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, featured an intense competition between the two in-state rivals. Cyclones kicker Kyle Konrardy emerged as the hero of the game, successfully kicking a 54-yard field goal with less than ten seconds remaining, sealing the win for his team.

Iowa showcased a strong start, but several injuries on Iowa State’s defensive side brought uncertainty to the contest. Nevertheless, both teams demonstrated resilience and skill throughout the game.

The weather conditions were favorable for football, with sunny skies and temperatures in the low sixties contributing to an electrifying atmosphere. Fans from both schools filled the stadium, creating a vibrant environment as the Cyclones sought to reclaim the coveted Cy-Hawk Trophy.

<p.Visible from the thrilling actions on the field, personal contributions from players highlighted the game, particularly as the Cyclones bounced back after a challenging first half. Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell praised the efforts of his team, emphasizing their leadership and perseverance throughout the game.