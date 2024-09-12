News
Pastor Paseka ‘Mboro’ Motsoeneng’s Bail Hearing Progresses in Johannesburg
The bail application of Pastor Paseka 'Mboro' Motsoeneng is underway at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg. This ongoing legal process is attracting significant public and media attention.
The proceedings, scheduled for Thursday, are being held at the court located in Gauteng‘s East Rand. As the case develops, various news outlets are covering the updates closely, reflecting the public interest in the case.
The case is being followed keenly by those interested in South African legal matters as well as followers of the pastor. Further developments are expected as the hearing progresses.
