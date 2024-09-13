Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Delights Both Young and Adult Audiences

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” has taken audiences by surprise with its compelling story and outstanding animation. Initially released in theaters in early 2023, this sequel to the 2011 “Puss in Boots” film—part of the larger “Shrek” franchise—follows the beloved feline hero in a captivating quest that defies the expectations of a simple children’s movie.

Now available on Prime Video, the movie is centered around Puss, voiced by Antonio Banderas, as he embarks on a journey to find a magical wish after realizing he has spent eight of his nine lives. Accompanied by a unique mix of old and new characters, Puss’s journey is filled with humor, action, and surprisingly mature themes that resonate with a wide audience.

The movie features an impressive voice cast, including Salma Hayek Pinault, Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman, and John Mulaney, whose performances add depth to the colorful characters. Particularly notable is the eccentric take on classic fairytale roles such as Goldilocks and the Three Bears, who are depicted as a quirky mafia crime family complete with Cockney accents.

Critics and audiences alike have lauded the film’s vibrant animation style, inspired by the 2018 animated Spider-Man movie. This visual approach not only enhances the storytelling but also engages viewers with dynamic action scenes and a visually enchanting experience.

The film’s 95% critic score and 94% audience score on review aggregation sites reflect its widespread acclaim. “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” has proven to be both a commercial and critical success, praised for its lively art and sophisticated narrative that transcend typical animated adventures.