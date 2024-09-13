Julie Chen Moonves Sits Out ‘Big Brother’ Due to COVID-19; Jerry O’Connell Steps In

Julie Chen Moonves will not be hosting the upcoming Thursday live eviction episode of “Big Brother” on September 12. The longtime host is sidelined due to contracting COVID-19, marking the first time in 24 years she has missed hosting an eviction episode of the reality show.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Chen Moonves revealed that after waking up with a sore throat, a visit to her ear, nose, and throat doctor confirmed she had COVID-19. Fortunately, she reported that her symptoms have been mild, consisting only of a sore throat, with no fever. Despite feeling well, Chen Moonves emphasized that she must adhere to safety protocols and will miss the live broadcast.

In her absence, actor Jerry O'Connell will fill in as host. O’Connell, a New York City native known for roles in films like “Stand by Me” and “Kangaroo Jack,” currently hosts “The Talk,” a show Chen Moonves previously co-hosted. O’Connell extended his gratitude to Chen Moonves for her guidance and is optimistic about his role in the live eviction.

Chen Moonves humorously advised O’Connell on the wardrobe challenges he might face, referencing a corset in her dressing room and joking about its difficulty. She also expressed confidence in her fellow “The Talk” host Sheryl Underwood to assist him, citing their eight years of collaboration on the show.

Chen Moonves conveyed her thanks to “The Talk” co-hosts Natalie Morales, Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood, and Akbar Gbajabiamila for their support. She reassured fans of her recovery, expressing her eagerness to return.