Sabrina Carpenter Shines at MTV VMAs with Iconic Homages and Wins

Sabrina Carpenter made a memorable impression at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) on September 11, 2024, celebrating a major win and captivating audiences with her iconic fashion and performance choices. Carpenter, who took home the award for Song of the Year for her hit “Espresso,” donned a Bob Mackie gown, famously worn by Madonna during the 1991 Oscars, itself inspired by Marilyn Monroe’s wardrobe in the film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

While the dress Carpenter wore was a sample copy, her stylist, Jared Ellner, explained its significance, noting that Madonna still possesses the original gown in her personal archive. At the VMAs, Sabrina delighted fans with a dazzling performance, showcasing her hits “Please Please Please,” “Taste,” and “Espresso.” Her act featured creative themes, including dancing with astronauts and sharing a fun moment with an alien character.

Sabrina’s performance included a nod to Britney Spears, with a snippet of the pop icon’s voiceover from the song “Oops!… I Did it Again” played during the show. Carpenter’s homage delighted Spears, who expressed admiration for Sabrina, calling her “cool” and expressing fondness for the young star.

The night was not only about performances. Carpenter’s recognition for “Espresso” marks a significant achievement with the song peaking at No. 3 on the charts and its music video amassing over 160 million views online. Sabrina expressed heartfelt gratitude to her fans in an Instagram post, celebrating her win and thanking her supporters.