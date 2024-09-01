Strong Debut for Paralympian Tremblay at Paris 2024

Deep River native, Tremblay, made an impressive debut at the Paralympic Games in Paris 2024, competing in the Para archery men’s compound open quarter-final round against world-ranked number one, Rakesh Kumar from India.

The match proved to be highly competitive, with both archers matching each other’s scores closely throughout the rounds. Tremblay initially took leads in the second and third ends, scoring 29 and 30 points respectively before Kumar caught up in the fourth end.

In the closing stages of the match, the score reached a stalemate of 144 points, necessitating a shoot-off to determine who would advance further in the competition. During the shoot-off, both athletes recorded arrows landing in the 10 circle, resulting in a precise measurement to finalize the match. Tremblay’s arrow measured 29.5mm from the center bull’s-eye, while Kumar’s was slightly closer at 3mm away, ultimately securing Kumar’s victory.

Reflecting on his performance, Tremblay expressed pride in his efforts, stating, “I shot my best. I shot hard. I got a 10 on the final shoot-off arrow. Those last arrows just sometimes come down to a bit of luck and skill and today just wasn’t my day.”

Prior to heading into the Paris Games, Tremblay was ranked 12th in the world, making his ability to compete closely with the top-ranked Kumar a significant accomplishment. This experience at the Paralympics has set a solid foundation for Tremblay’s future competitions and training.

Tremblay conveyed his gratitude for being at the Paralympic Games and recognized the role of his coach, Linda, in his journey. He remarked, “It is my first Paralympics, so just getting here was very special, and to do it with Linda, my coach, was even more special.” He also emphasized his intent to continue improving for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.