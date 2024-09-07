Winnipeg Blue Bombers Show Support for Sportswriter Ted Wyman Battling Cancer

In a heartwarming display of solidarity, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers reached out to long-time sportswriter and editor Ted Wyman, who has been absent from his coverage duties since May while battling cancer.

As the team prepared for the sold-out Banjo Bowl event, they took a moment to connect with Wyman, whose seat in the press box has remained unoccupied throughout the season. During their final practice on Friday, the Bombers set up a camera and microphone to record video messages from the players directed to Wyman.

More than a dozen players participated, sharing their thoughts and encouragement. Offensive lineman Pat Neufeld expressed, “Keep fighting brother. We have your back. Our hearts and souls are with you. We’ll see you back out here soon.” Running back Johnny Augustine echoed similar sentiments, telling Wyman, “You’ve been great, you’ve been amazing. Just keep fighting and know that we’re thinking about you and we love you, brother.”

Kicker Sergio Castillo added words of motivation, stating, “Hey Ted, keep fighting the good fight. You’re one day closer to overcoming this.” Additionally, safety Brandon Alexander sent his prayers to Wyman and his family, affirming the team’s support during this challenging time.

Receiver Drew Wolitarsky remarked, “We miss you, bro. You always bring such a good smile to this building. This game is going to be for you.” Defensive end Willie Jefferson emphasized the team’s commitment by saying, “We’re going to handle business for you.” Quarterback Zach Collaros highlighted Wyman’s absence, saying, “We know you’ll be watching from home… Keep fighting, and we hope to see you soon.”

Wyman received the video compilation late Friday, describing the experience as “overwhelming” in a positive way. While it remains uncertain how long he will be away, the team’s actions have underscored that his presence will be deeply missed both in the press box and in the coverage of the Blue Bombers.