Clemson Football Community Grieves the Loss of Former Player Diondre Overton

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson football community has suffered a profound loss with the passing of former wide receiver Diondre Overton, who was only 26 years old. Overton’s significant contributions to the team during his tenure from 2016 to 2019 helped secure national championships in both 2016 and 2018.

During his time with the Tigers, Overton participated in over 1,000 career snaps, achieving a remarkable total of 52 receptions for 777 yards and seven touchdowns across 51 games, including five starting appearances. His professional career continued in the USFL, where he made an impact with the Philadelphia Stars, amassing 42 catches for 533 yards and five touchdowns during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Overton’s talents shone brightly during the Tigers’ 2018 national championship season, where he caught touchdown passes in the first two games. Notably, he contributed to Clemson’s pivotal 28-26 victory against Texas A&M, marking his place in the school’s storied history.

In his senior year, 2019, Overton recorded a career-high performance with 22 receptions for 352 yards and three touchdowns. His outstanding play in the Clemson/Boston College game earned him the Leather Helmet Award, recognizing him as the Most Valuable Player.

A native of Greensboro, North Carolina, Overton initially signed with Clemson out of Walter Hines Page High School. He furthered his academic journey by earning a degree in sports communication in the summer of 2019.

The Clemson football program issued a heartfelt statement following the news of Overton’s passing, expressing condolences and support to his family and friends. Overton’s legacy continues to resonate within the community, as former teammates pay tribute to him on social media.