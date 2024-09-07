Navdeep Singh Upgraded to Silver Medal in Javelin After Iranian Athlete’s Disqualification

During the men’s javelin throw F41 final at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, Indian athlete Navdeep Singh achieved a significant milestone by being upgraded to a silver medal.

This upgrade occurred following the disqualification of Sadegh Beit Sayah from Iran, who initially secured the gold medal with a record throw of 47.64 meters.

Navdeep Singh’s performance saw him finish with a throw of 47.32 meters.

The disqualification of Beit Sayah was due to a violation of rule 8.1 of the World Para Athletics Rules and Regulations, which emphasizes maintaining integrity and ethics in the sport.

While further details regarding the specific cause of the disqualification have yet to be disclosed, it has been reported that Beit Sayah received two yellow cards during the competition.

Notably, a broadcast captured the Iranian athlete attempting to reach for a black flag with Arabic text during the event.

As of now, India has amassed a total of 29 medals at the ongoing Paralympics, consisting of seven gold, nine silver, and thirteen bronze medals.