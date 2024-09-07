Sports
Navdeep Singh Upgraded to Silver Medal in Javelin After Iranian Athlete’s Disqualification
During the men’s javelin throw F41 final at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, Indian athlete Navdeep Singh achieved a significant milestone by being upgraded to a silver medal.
This upgrade occurred following the disqualification of Sadegh Beit Sayah from Iran, who initially secured the gold medal with a record throw of 47.64 meters.
Navdeep Singh’s performance saw him finish with a throw of 47.32 meters.
The disqualification of Beit Sayah was due to a violation of rule 8.1 of the World Para Athletics Rules and Regulations, which emphasizes maintaining integrity and ethics in the sport.
While further details regarding the specific cause of the disqualification have yet to be disclosed, it has been reported that Beit Sayah received two yellow cards during the competition.
Notably, a broadcast captured the Iranian athlete attempting to reach for a black flag with Arabic text during the event.
As of now, India has amassed a total of 29 medals at the ongoing Paralympics, consisting of seven gold, nine silver, and thirteen bronze medals.
Recent Posts
- Springboks Triumph Over All Blacks in the Freedom Cup
- Jomo Sono Advocates for the Protection of Young Talent Relebohile Mofokeng
- The Weeknd Teases New Album at Exclusive São Paulo Concert
- Canadian Athletes Shine at the Paralympic Games in Paris
- Vancouver Whitecaps Aim for Playoff Success Amidst Competitive Season
- Perth Zoo Offers Free Entry for West Australian Families
- Knights Face Dolphins in Crucial Season Finale
- USC Football Aims for Continued Success Against Utah State
- Iowa State Claims Victory in Thrilling Cy-Hawk Showdown
- Colorado Buffaloes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers: Game Day Information
- General Asim Munir Acknowledges Pakistani Army’s Role in Kargil War
- URM Extends Partnership with Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
- Super Typhoon Yagi Strikes Vietnam After Devastating Philippines and China
- Edmonton Elks Defeat Calgary Stampeders in Labour Day Rematch
- Mitch Robinson Faces Entry Trouble at Brisbane Lions Dressing Rooms
- England Secures 2-0 Victory Against Republic of Ireland in Nations League
- Sooners Scheduled to Face Houston in First Big 12 Opponent Since Joining SEC
- Reese’s Remarkable Rookie Season Ends Due to Injury
- Malappuram FC Triumphs in Inaugural Match of Super League Kerala
- LSU Football Team Prepares for Home Opener Against Nicholls State