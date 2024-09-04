Australia’s Ambassador Summoned by Iran Over LGBTQ+ Awareness Post

The Iranian government has summoned the Australian ambassador in Tehran, Ian McConville, over a recent Instagram post from the Australian embassy. The post was intended to celebrate ‘Wear It Purple Day‘, an annual event that promotes awareness and support for LGBTQ+ youth.

Published on Monday, the post featured McConville and his colleagues dressed in purple, accompanied by a caption expressing dedication to fostering a supportive environment for LGBTQIA+ individuals. The caption highlighted Australia’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.

However, the Iranian Foreign Ministry deemed the post ‘disrespectful’ and ‘offensive,’ asserting that it contradicted Iranian laws and Islamic cultural values. An official from the ministry claimed the content violated international norms and international law.

In reaction to the incident, the ambassador conveyed that Australia did not intend to cause offense to Iran and clarified that the post did not mention Iran specifically. Despite the controversy, the Instagram post remained active as of Wednesday morning.

Murray Watt, Australia’s Minister for Employment and Workplace Relations, expressed concern regarding the Iranian government’s reaction to the embassy’s activities. He emphasized Australia’s pride in promoting its values globally and the importance of supporting all individuals irrespective of their sexual orientation or background.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong also addressed the issue, reaffirming Australia’s advocacy for human rights domestically and internationally. In Iran, homosexuality is illegal, and individuals can face severe penalties under the sharia penal code.

Australia has maintained its diplomatic presence in Iran since establishing its embassy in Tehran in 1968. The current ambassador, Ian McConville, took office in April of this year and has prior diplomatic experience in various countries.