Catfish and the Bottlemen Cancel Australian Tour Due to Illness

Catfish and the Bottlemen have officially canceled their Australian tour, which was set to commence this weekend. The announcement comes just hours before their anticipated performance in Sydney on September 4, 2024.

In a statement sent to ticket holders, the band expressed their gratitude to fans for their support. However, they revealed that they were compelled to cancel their scheduled shows due to a band member’s illness, following doctor’s orders. The band had been looking forward to performing in Australia and sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to their supporters.

The Australian tour was supposed to include multiple dates at notable venues, such as Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, Festival Hall in Melbourne, and Bar on the Hill in Newcastle, among others. Other cities on the itinerary included Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth, but all performances have now been canceled.

Ticket holders can expect a refund for the net price of their tickets, which will be issued directly to the card used for the original purchase. Further information is available on the Oztix website.

The band plans to return to the stage on October 3, 2024, in Austin, Texas, marking their next scheduled performance following the cancellation of the Australian dates.