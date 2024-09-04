The Casting of Frank Stone: A Review of Supermassive Games’ Latest Title

Supermassive Games has recently released its new title, The Casting of Frank Stone, which has attracted attention from both Dead by Daylight fans and players of interactive cinematic games.

The game features a narrative centered around a killer named Frank Stone, whose story intertwines with a group of teens from the 1980s who accidentally unleash his vengeful spirit while filming a horror movie. This leads to a modern-day scenario where a group of strangers is drawn to a mysterious mansion, invited by the same character, Augustine Liber.

The unique storytelling approach combines horror elements with a campy sense of humor, showcasing well-written characters and intricate relationship dynamics. Despite some criticisms regarding the narrative’s pacing and character choices, many players found their experience engaging as they navigated various plotlines.

Gameplay mechanics include traditional exploration alongside quick-time events (QTEs), reminiscent of previous titles by Supermassive Games. Players are required to make decisions that impact character relationships and story outcomes, though some have noted the limitations of binary choices offered throughout the game.

Additionally, The Casting of Frank Stone introduces a couch co-op mode called Die Together, which allows two to five players to take turns controlling characters. While this mode offers a communal experience, it has been questioned regarding its overall effectiveness within the game’s rapid character jumps.

Graphically, the game boasts impressive character models and environments, alongside some technical issues, such as loading discrepancies and minor glitches. Nevertheless, the performance capture and environmental details have been praised.

With a unique connection to the Dead by Daylight universe, The Casting of Frank Stone serves as an interesting addition to both horror game fans and those who appreciate narrative-driven gameplay.