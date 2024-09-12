Clint Eastwood’s Family Mourns the Loss of Christina Sandera

Clint Eastwood and his family are grappling with the loss of his longtime partner, Christina Sandera, who passed away at the age of 61 on July 18. Her death was confirmed by The Post exclusively.

Kimber Lynn Eastwood, Clint’s daughter, spoke about the tragedy in an interview on Wednesday, expressing that the family was initially in shock but slowly adjusting to the new reality. “We were all in shock, and it was all kind of a struggle in the beginning, but I think now the shock value is wearing off,” said Kimber, aged 60.

Clint, aged 94, and Sandera had been together since 2014. They met while Sandera worked as a hostess at Clint’s Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California. The renowned actor expressed his sorrow, stating, “Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much.”

Kimber Eastwood emphasized living by her father’s famous words, “Just be yourself,” in the aftermath of Sandera’s death. She also shared insights into Clint’s role as a grandfather, revealing, “[My dad] is great with all the grandkids. He’s older, he’s more settled in his life. He loves being a grandpa. He loves all of us.”

Following Sandera’s passing, several of Clint’s children have publicly addressed the family loss. Morgan Eastwood paid tribute to Sandera on Instagram in July, describing her as a “devastating loss for our whole family.”

Scott Eastwood also provided an update on the family’s well-being in a recent interview, stating, “Everyone is great,” and expressed gratitude for the concern about his father, saying, “He is doing OK. Thank you for asking.”

Throughout their years together, Sandera accompanied Clint to various Hollywood events, attending red carpet premieres for films like “Sully” in 2016, “The Mule” and “The 15:17 to Paris” in 2018, and “Richard Jewell” in 2019.