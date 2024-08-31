Sports
Duke Football Begins Season with Strong Defensive Performance Against Elon
Duke football commenced the Manny Diaz era with a matchup against Elon at Wallace Wade Stadium, entering the halftime intermission with a 10-0 lead.
Maalik Murphy, the transfer quarterback, made his debut in a Duke uniform, showcasing mixed results during the first half. On the initial drive, Murphy completed 5-of-7 passes for 50 yards, resulting in an early field goal by Todd Pelino. However, as the half progressed, Murphy faced difficulties connecting on deeper throws and sustaining offensive momentum. His performance peaked toward the end of the half when he connected on a 55-yard pass to Eli Pancol, culminating in a touchdown run by Jaquez Moore.
The new defensive strategy under Head Coach Manny Diaz highlighted Duke’s performance, as the defensive unit was particularly dominant throughout the first half. The Blue Devils secured five sacks, including multiple on Elon’s opening drives. Duke’s defense succeeded in limiting the Phoenix’s scoring opportunities by forcing them into challenging third-down situations.
This season marks a departure for Duke’s offense, under the guidance of new offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer, who implemented a pass-heavy scheme with a rapid pace. While the scheme showed initial promise, it struggled to maintain consistency through the half, particularly in third-down conversions. The running game, crucial in previous seasons, faltered early, with Moore managing only 21 rushing yards.
Duke’s overall offensive output was constrained, accumulating 174 total yards in the first half. Despite the challenges, the team capitalized on a late opportunity with a connection between Murphy and Pancol that sparked enthusiasm heading into the locker room.
