Sports
Fans Praise KL Rahul During Duleep Trophy Match
The Duleep Trophy 2024 commenced with a match between India A and India B held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. This event has garnered considerable attention due to the participation of prominent player KL Rahul in the India A team.
During the match, fans expressed their admiration for KL Rahul by chanting slogans linking him to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The chants echoed in the stadium, stating, ‘RCB का कैप्टन कैसा हो, केएल राहुल जैसा हो.’ However, there was no visible reaction from Rahul as he made his way back to the field from the pavilion.
A user named Guru Gulab shared a video on social media capturing the moment of the fans chanting for Rahul during the match. This interaction highlights the strong following Rahul has among cricket enthusiasts.
Recently, there were rumors regarding KL Rahul potentially leaving the Lucknow Super Giants. Reports indicated that Rahul had met with the team’s owner, Sanjiv Goenka, amid speculation about his future with the franchise. While Rahul reportedly wishes to stay with the team, Goenka has shown little interest in confirming this.
In a recent press conference, Goenka affirmed that Rahul remains a part of the Lucknow Super Giants family. As the IPL 2025 approaches, with its mega auction on the horizon, teams are expected to finalize their retain list, impacting players’ futures. The cricket community is keenly observing which players will be retained by Lucknow.
