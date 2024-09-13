Glen Powell Stars in New Audible Podcast Series ‘The Best Man’s Ghostwriter’

Glen Powell, known for his roles in Top Gun: Maverick, Hit Man, and Twisters, is expanding his storytelling repertoire with a new project on Audible. The actor takes center stage in the Audible original podcast series, ‘The Best Man’s Ghostwriter’, set to premiere this Thursday.

Written and directed by comedian Matthew Starr, the series is inspired by Starr’s real-life experiences as a best man speechwriter. Powell plays Nate, a professional speechwriter whose mission is to save best men from potential wedding day mishaps by crafting perfect speeches.

Powell’s character, Nate, guides his clients with clear instructions: steer clear of mentioning exes, avoid rated R anecdotes, and ensure the stories are light-hearted. The narrative delves into the intricacies of male friendships as Nate assists Dan, played by Nicholas Braun, the socially awkward best man for a high-profile social media influencer’s wedding.

The series also explores Nate’s personal life as he prepares for his own wedding, highlighting his internal struggle with his former best friend. Powell notes the relatability of the story, emphasizing the pressure and significance of best man speeches, which many have experienced firsthand.

One of the unique challenges Powell embraced was relying solely on his voice to convey emotions in the podcast. He likened the experience to theater, where vocal delivery becomes paramount in engaging the audience.

Powell enjoyed the challenge, finding the subtlety and nuance of voice acting more powerful than anticipated. Co-starring talents like Ashley Park, D’Arcy Carden, Lance Bass, and Zach Braff, the podcast invites listeners to dive into the humor and heart of wedding preparations.