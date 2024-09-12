Injury Forces Ruturaj Gaikwad to Retire Hurt in Duleep Trophy Clash

The Duleep Trophy 2024 witnessed an eventful start on Day 1 of the match between India B and India C. The encounter got underway at 9:30 AM IST at the ACA ADCA Ground in Anantapur, with India B opting to bowl first after winning the toss.

India C faced an early setback when their captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, was forced to retire hurt due to an injury. This unfortunate incident marked a challenging phase for India C, despite their unchanged squad from previous successes.

India B’s captain Abhimanyu Easwaran led his team strategically, leveraging the strength of seasoned players to contain India C’s batsmen. The India B squad featured prominent names such as Rinku Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, offering a solid line-up against their opponents.

Both teams entered this round brimming with confidence, having secured victories in their previous encounters. However, the absence of key players to national duties posed a challenge, offset by the presence of emerging talents like Musheer Khan, who shone in the initial rounds.

The match continues to hold promise, with fans eagerly following the live updates and dynamic shifts as the teams vie for dominance in this prestigious domestic tournament.