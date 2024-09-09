Jayam Ravi Announces Divorce from Aarti Ravi After 15 Years of Marriage

Tamil actor Jayam Ravi has confirmed the dissolution of his marriage with wife Aarti Ravi after 15 years of marriage. The announcement was made on September 9, 2024, via his social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

In a heartfelt statement shared in both Tamil and English, Jayam Ravi expressed that the decision to separate was not made lightly. He stated, “It is with a heavy heart that I must share a deeply personal update with all of you.” The actor elaborated that after careful reflection and discussions, he felt it was in the best interest of all parties involved to proceed with the separation.

Ravi also emphasized the importance of privacy during this difficult time, urging the public and media to refrain from making assumptions or spreading rumors regarding the split. He noted, “I hereby kindly request all of you to respect our privacy as well as that of our family members during this difficult time.”

In addition to sharing the news of his divorce, Jayam Ravi reaffirmed his commitment to his career, stating his intention to continue bringing joy and entertainment to his audience. “Your constant support means the world to me,” he remarked.

The couple’s separation had been a subject of speculation after Aarti deleted all pictures with Jayam Ravi from her Instagram account shortly after their 15th wedding anniversary on June 4. They share two sons, Aarav and Ayaan.