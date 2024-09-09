Katie Price Faces Setback in Property Sale Amid Financial Troubles

Katie Price has encountered a significant setback in her ongoing efforts to resolve her financial difficulties following the collapse of the sale of her property, known as the ‘Mucky Mansion’.

The £1.5 million home had previously attracted a buyer weeks after the former glamour model was evicted due to unpaid mortgage payments. However, the property is now back on the market after the sale did not proceed.

The nine-bedroom residence had been purchased by Price for £1.35 million in 2014 from former Tory peer Francis Maude. It has been featured in a Channel Four series where Price documented her attempts to renovate the house, which she later described as ‘cursed’ due to what she termed ‘bad memories’ associated with it.

Contract cleaners were enlisted to address the property’s condition and prepare it for sale, having been described by local estate agents HJ Burt as offering the potential to transform into an ‘impressive family house’ for interested buyers.

Price’s financial situation is concerning, as she now owes £750,000 to HM Revenue and Customs and has been declared bankrupt twice in recent years, having squandered a reported multi-million-pound fortune. She recently avoided public scrutiny regarding her finances by requesting a private meeting, due to her alleged PTSD.

This recent failure in the property sale follows her eviction from her West Sussex home in May, when bailiffs removed her and her family for non-payment of the mortgage. The evicted star was previously imprisoned for missing a court hearing to undergo cosmetic surgery in Turkey.

Additionally, Price has been making headlines by indulging in shopping at Belfast Airport‘s duty-free while preparing for the launch of a new Channel 5 documentary titled ‘Where Did All The Money Go?’ which explores her financial downfall.

Throughout her career, Price has faced numerous financial challenges. Following her initial bankruptcy in 2019, she faced a second bankruptcy declaration in March 2024 due to an outstanding tax bill. The court was informed that this bill resulted from self-assessments for the tax years 2020-2021 and 2021-2022.

The tax debt highlighting the significant financial strain faced by Price, who once enjoyed a net worth of around £45 million.