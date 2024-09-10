Connect with us

Sports

Jermain Defoe Spotted with Mystery Woman at Hertfordshire Golf Club

Published

3 hours ago

on

Jermain Defoe Range Rover Golf Club

Former Premier League and England striker Jermain Defoe was recently observed in an unusual meeting with an unidentified woman while parked at a golf club in Hertfordshire.

Defoe, renowned for his impressive football career that included stints at various clubs, was seen engaging with the woman in his Range Rover in the car park of Brocket Hall.

An eyewitness reported that Defoe was initially alone in the driver’s seat when the woman arrived in her own vehicle. After parking, she walked over and entered Defoe’s car, taking a seat in the front passenger side.

According to the onlooker, the two appeared to converse for a short period before the woman moved to the back seat of the car. The witness noted, “I didn’t see him get out but then I noticed he was also sitting on the back seat next to her.”

They were reportedly together in the back seat for approximately 15 to 20 minutes. Observations indicated that a jacket was draped between the head-rests of the front seats, suggesting a level of privacy during their interaction.

Jermain Defoe, who earned 57 caps for the England national team, has been known to be in a relationship with influencer Alisha Lemay. The two had recently enjoyed a holiday together and were seen publicly in London back in July.

Previously, Defoe was married to Donna Tierney; however, their marriage ended merely seven months after the wedding in 2022.

After retiring from professional football in March 2022, Defoe transitioned into coaching, taking up a position at Tottenham Hotspur’s academy before moving on in the summer.

Rachel Adams

Times News Global is a dynamic online news portal dedicated to providing comprehensive and up-to-date news coverage across various domains including politics, business, entertainment, sports, security, features, opinions, environment, education, technology and global. affairs. Our commitment lies in sharing news that is based on factual accuracy, credibility, verifiability, authority and depth of research. We pride ourselves on being a distinctive media organization, guided by the principles enshrined in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Made up of a team of ordinary people driven by an unwavering dedication to uncovering the truth, we publish news without bias or intimidation.