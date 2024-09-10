Sports
Jermain Defoe Spotted with Mystery Woman at Hertfordshire Golf Club
Former Premier League and England striker Jermain Defoe was recently observed in an unusual meeting with an unidentified woman while parked at a golf club in Hertfordshire.
Defoe, renowned for his impressive football career that included stints at various clubs, was seen engaging with the woman in his Range Rover in the car park of Brocket Hall.
An eyewitness reported that Defoe was initially alone in the driver’s seat when the woman arrived in her own vehicle. After parking, she walked over and entered Defoe’s car, taking a seat in the front passenger side.
According to the onlooker, the two appeared to converse for a short period before the woman moved to the back seat of the car. The witness noted, “I didn’t see him get out but then I noticed he was also sitting on the back seat next to her.”
They were reportedly together in the back seat for approximately 15 to 20 minutes. Observations indicated that a jacket was draped between the head-rests of the front seats, suggesting a level of privacy during their interaction.
Jermain Defoe, who earned 57 caps for the England national team, has been known to be in a relationship with influencer Alisha Lemay. The two had recently enjoyed a holiday together and were seen publicly in London back in July.
Previously, Defoe was married to Donna Tierney; however, their marriage ended merely seven months after the wedding in 2022.
After retiring from professional football in March 2022, Defoe transitioned into coaching, taking up a position at Tottenham Hotspur’s academy before moving on in the summer.
