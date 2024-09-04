Politics
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Releases Memoir Reflecting on Her Journey
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is in the national spotlight following the release of her new memoir, ‘Lovely One.’ This book details her unexpected journey to becoming the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, highlighting challenges faced during the confirmation process.
In an interview with NPR, Jackson described her confirmation experience as ‘treacherous,’ addressing the scrutiny and harsh criticisms she received from some U.S. senators. She shared that the title of her memoir stems from the meaning of her first and middle names in an African dialect, given to her by her Aunt Carolynn.
Justice Jackson emphasized the importance of the court delivering credible opinions on contentious national issues, even in a divided political landscape. She expressed confidence in the court’s ability to maintain its integrity and credibility amid increasing public scrutiny following significant rulings, such as the Dobbs decision.
In discussing measures for ethics reform within the court, Jackson noted that while ethics rules have been adopted, there is a discussion surrounding the necessity for binding rules similar to those in lower courts. She stated that, to date, there has been no compelling reason provided to suggest that the Supreme Court should not be held to the same standard.
A significant portion of her memoir also focuses on her personal life, including her eldest daughter’s autism diagnosis. Jackson explained that this aspect of her family life had not been publicly discussed before. She revealed that her daughter’s encouragement played a vital role in her decision to disclose their family’s experience as part of her journey.
Jackson also addressed her hairstyle journey in the memoir, sharing the perceptions of professionalism she grappled with as a lawyer. Ultimately, she chose to embrace her natural hair and locked hairstyle, which she has maintained for over 15 years.
Having cited her beloved grandmother, Euzera Ross, as a source of inspiration, Jackson expressed how proud her grandmother would be of her current achievements, including becoming the first Black woman appointed to the Supreme Court.
