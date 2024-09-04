Whistleblower PIDOM Remanded in Kuje Prison Pending Bail Hearing

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the remand of a whistleblower known as Isaac Tamunobifiri, also referred to by his alias PIDOM, in Kuje Correctional Centre. This decision follows PIDOM’s arraignment on nine charges presented by the Inspector General of Police.

The court documents indicate that PIDOM faces serious allegations including money laundering, cybercrime, and the unauthorized dissemination of classified information. Specific charges include mobilizing support for the #EndBadGovernance movement and making false financial claims against President Bola Tinubu.

According to the charges, PIDOM allegedly misrepresented financial information regarding an amount released by President Tinubu to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) through Vice President Kashim Shettima‘s office, increasing a stated figure significantly. Furthermore, the prosecution claims PIDOM tampered with evidence by destroying his Tecno Phantom X phone at the time of his arrest.

PIDOM pleaded not guilty to all the charges during his court appearance. His legal counsel, Deji Adeyanju, submitted a bail application which was contested by the prosecution. As a result, Justice Nwite has delayed a decision on the bail until September 23.

The charges against PIDOM are documented in case FHC/ABJ/CR/456/2024, where he is accused of soliciting support to influence governmental actions and disseminating sensitive information that may jeopardize national security. The police have indicated that PIDOM is not acting alone, implicating others in the investigation, including journalists David Hundeyin and Michael Alade.

PIDOM’s arrest was executed by operatives from the National Cybercrime Centre, who acted based on a petition from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. The police have emphasized that PIDOM’s arrest aims to safeguard national security and maintain public order.