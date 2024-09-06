NFL Kicks Off 2024 Season with Historic Game in Brazil

The National Football League (NFL) commenced its 2024 season last night with an exhilarating matchup that captivated fans worldwide.

The season opened on September 5, 2024, when the featured teams faced off in a prime-time event. The Green Bay Packers are set to play against the Philadelphia Eagles at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, on September 6, 2024, marking the league’s first game in South America.

This Friday Night Football matchup is scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m. ET, with coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET. This historical event showcases the NFL’s commitment to expanding its footprint internationally.

Fans can watch the game on various networks and streaming services, illustrating the high interest in this international fixture. The Eagles enter the game as slight favorites, with their odds set at -150, while the Packers bring a moneyline of +125. The over/under for the game stands at 48.5 points.

This matchup pits two playoff contenders against each other. Jalen Hurts, the Eagles’ starting quarterback, is looking to lead his team to another successful season after a strong performance last year, having reached the Super Bowl in the 2022-23 season.

On the other hand, Jordan Love, the Packers’ quarterback, enters his second season as a starter, having signed a lucrative contract earlier this offseason. Expectations are high for both quarterbacks as they aim to rally their teams for a playoff berth.

The NFL has recognized Brazil as a promising market for its sport, continuing its international initiatives initiated in places like England, Germany, and Mexico. NFL executives express enthusiasm about playing in Brazil and contributing to the growth of football in the region.