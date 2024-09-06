Sports
NFL Season 2024 Kicks Off with Thrilling Matchup
The 2024 NFL season officially commenced on Thursday night, September 5, 2024, marking the beginning of another exciting year of football.
In the inaugural game, the defending champions faced off against their rivals, delivering a thrilling performance that set the tone for the season ahead.
Fans can look forward to the upcoming Friday Night Football event, where the Green Bay Packers will clash with the Philadelphia Eagles. This much-anticipated matchup is scheduled to take place at 8:15 p.m. ET on Friday, September 6, 2024.
The event will be broadcast live, with coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET. Viewers will be able to watch this encounter on select networks and streaming platforms.
The Arena Corinthians, located in Sao Paulo, Brazil, has been chosen as the venue for this exciting game, enhancing the global reach of the NFL.
As the season unfolds, fans can stay engaged with the latest developments by following their favorite teams and players throughout Week 1 and beyond.
