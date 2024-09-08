Orillia City Council to Discuss Key Local Developments and Environmental Initiatives

On September 8, 2024, the Orillia City Council will convene for an important public meeting starting at noon. The agenda for this meeting includes discussions on various topics, including proposed developments, environmental initiatives, and poverty reduction strategies.

The Orillia Harvie Partnership is expected to present requests for zoning bylaw amendments concerning a new 6,400-square-foot commercial building to be located at 21 Diana Drive, adjacent to Costco. Although planning documents available on the city’s website indicate discussions about the location, details regarding potential tenants, such as the LCBO, remain unclear.

Additionally, the council will review a draft plan of subdivision related to a proposed development featuring 20 townhouses on land spanning 406 and 410 Gill Street, and 152 Oxford Street. This planning proposal encompasses the design of four blocks of townhomes alongside plans for 48 parking spaces, an outdoor amenity area, and private backyards.

Councillors Jay Fallis, David Campbell, and Janet-Lynne Durnford are also planning to celebrate National Tree Day with a tree-planting event scheduled for September 28. If approved, this initiative will involve collaboration with Sustainable Orillia and city staff to identify appropriate sites for planting trees. Sustainable Orillia has pledged $1,200 to support the purchase of saplings, necessary supplies, and refreshments for the occasion. The councillors plan to make saplings available for residents to plant in their own yards.

Moreover, the city’s draft poverty reduction action plan, developed in partnership with Lakehead University, will be presented for council consideration. This plan is aimed at addressing significant socioeconomic challenges faced within Orillia, particularly as 14% of the population lives below the Market Basket Measure, which evaluates basic cost-of-living needs. Among other strategies, the plan identifies housing, food security, employment, and education as key areas requiring targeted intervention.

City staff will also propose that council approve the acquisition of a new, $850,000 vac-truck, which is vital for various city operations including sewage removal and infrastructure maintenance. The current vac-truck has become obsolete after 18 years of service. Should the council approve the purchase, they will also request funds to rent a vac-truck temporarily for $45,000 until the new vehicle arrives next year.

Lastly, Mayor Don McIsaac, with support from Councillors Lauer and Durnford, will seek council approval to send a formal request to the Parks Canada Agency for the land holding the Champlain Monument pedestal to be returned to the city. This monument has been a topic of controversy since its removal in 2017 for restoration, with public interest and debates continuing around its fate.