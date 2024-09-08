Sports
Panthers Face Saints in Season Opener Amid Hopes for Redemption
The Carolina Panthers are set to open their 2024 season on the road against the New Orleans Saints this Sunday.
This matchup marks the beginning of the Bryce Young Redemption Tour, as well as the first year of the Dave Canales Experiment.
The Panthers, coming off a disappointing 2023 season where they finished with a 2-15 record, are looking to turn their fortunes around. Last year, they failed to secure a single victory on the road and did not possess their own top draft pick.
The Saints, on the other hand, are entering the 2024 season with a fresh perspective after narrowly missing the playoffs last year with a 9-8 record. They notably finished ninth in the NFC, missing out on postseason play due to tiebreakers.
This important game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Fans of both teams will eagerly await the beginning of a new chapter, focusing especially on the potential emerging connection between young quarterback Bryce Young and wide receiver Xavier Legette.
