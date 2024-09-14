Record Lottery Jackpot Awaits Canadians in LOTTO MAX Draw

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation has announced an unprecedented opportunity for Canadians to win the largest lottery jackpot in the country’s history. On Friday, September 13, 2024, the LOTTO MAX draw will offer a staggering $75 million prize.

If there is no winner for the Friday draw, the jackpot will increase to the maximum allowable amount of $80 million for the next draw on Tuesday, September 17, 2024. Additionally, the draw includes 12 MAXMILLION prizes providing further chances for players to win significant amounts.

Tickets for the draw can be purchased until 9:30 PM Central Time (8:30 PM Mountain Time / 7:30 PM Pacific Time) on the date of the draw. Players aged 18 and above can buy tickets at all Lotto Spot locations, through designated online platforms, by subscription, or via the Lotto Spot app.

The Atlantic Lottery Corporation has expressed excitement over this potentially record-breaking jackpot. Never before has the Lotto Max jackpot reached such heights, previously capped at $70 million. The record draw will be conducted at around 11:29 PM Atlantic Time.

The Atlantic Lottery Corporation’s Chief Marketing Officer, Warren Cable, expressed enthusiasm about the prospect of a new winner and highlighted how the latest Lotto Max initiatives offer increased opportunities for fans to claim significant winnings. He stated, “We’re very excited that these new Lotto Max initiatives not only give our players more chances to win, but that we may soon get to celebrate a record-breaking Canadian lottery win.”

Since its launch in 2009, Lotto Max has seen players in Atlantic Canada secure nearly $820 million in prizes, including seven jackpot victories and 94 MAXMILLIONS. With the jackpot ceiling raised, players across Canada eagerly await the possibility of winning this historic prize.

In addition to the main jackpot and MAXMILLION draws, a national contest called the Dream Big Event is also underway, offering additional chances for cash prizes of up to $1 million with every Lotto Max ticket purchased. The event runs until October 21, promising exciting prospects for participants.