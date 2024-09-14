Commencement of RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has initiated the online application process for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment for graduate-level positions. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official RRB website, www.rrbapply.gov.in, with the application window closing on October 13, 2024. This significant recruitment drive offers 8,113 vacancies for various positions after a gap of five years.

The available positions include Goods Train Manager, Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and Station Master. A detailed notification has been released on the official RRB websites, outlining the Computer-Based Test (CBT) patterns and other essential information.

Moreover, under the undergraduate level, applications for 3,445 positions will open on September 21. The recruitment procedure includes two phases of CBT, followed by a Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) or a typing skill test, depending on the job role. Candidates will be shortlisted for the second phase of CBT based on a vacancy ratio of 1:15.

The eligibility criteria require a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or institution. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a relaxation of three years in the maximum age limit, making it 18-36 years for graduate level postings. However, candidates from the SC and ST categories receive an additional five-year relaxation, and OBC candidates get a three-year relaxation.

The application fee for the General category is Rs. 500, out of which Rs. 400 will be refunded after appearing in CBT 1. For SC, ST, women, and candidates from economically backward classes (EBC) and persons with disabilities, the fee is Rs. 250, which will be fully refunded after CBT 1. Payment of the fee can be completed until 23:59 on October 15, 2024, provided that registration is successful by 23:59 on October 13, 2024.