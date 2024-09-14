Driver Charged in Fatal Collision with NHL Player Held in Custody

Sean M. Higgins, a 43-year-old resident of Woodstown, New Jersey, is facing charges after a tragic incident resulted in the deaths of NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau. The incident occurred on August 29, 2024, as the brothers were cycling in Carneys Point, New Jersey, the day before their sister Katie‘s wedding.

According to prosecutors, Higgins had a blood-alcohol level of .087, exceeding New Jersey’s legal limit of .08. He is charged with two counts of death by auto, reckless driving, possession of an open container, and consuming alcohol in a vehicle.

The case’s proceedings on Friday saw Judge Michael Silvanio express significant concerns over Higgins’ release, citing the severity of the charges and Higgins’ potential as a flight risk. The judge ordered that Higgins remain in custody, emphasizing public safety, health, and welfare as primary considerations.

Prosecutors revealed details of the day of the crash, where Higgins consumed several beers at home and drank while driving his vehicle. First Assistant Prosecutor Jonathan Flynn noted that Higgins drove aggressively, had a lengthy phone call with a friend while in his vehicle, and did not see the cyclists.

Defense attorneys argue that Higgins, a father of two and a Major in the New Jersey National Guard, is a typical resident with no prior criminal history, and family ties in the area make flight unlikely. Despite these claims, Judge Silvanio’s decision focuses on preventing further potential harm to the community.

If convicted, Higgins faces up to 20 years in prison. His next court appearance is scheduled for October 15, 2024, in Salem County.