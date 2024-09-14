Indian Stock Markets to Remain Open on September 16, 2024

Amidst queries and uncertainties regarding the operational status of the Indian stock markets on September 16, 2024, due to the celebration of Eid Milad-Un-Nabi, official sources have clarified that the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain open. Investors and traders can refer to the BSE and NSE websites for the official list of trading holidays.

The Indian stock market experienced a remarkable week, with the Sensex and Nifty hitting all-time highs. The Sensex reached a record high of 83,116.19, and the Nifty 50 achieved a peak of 25,433.35. However, by Friday, the market saw a slight decline, with the Nifty 50 closing at 25,356, losing 32 points, while the BSE Sensex dropped 71 points to end at 82,890.

Despite the broader indices’ downturn, banking stocks saw increased demand, with the Bank Nifty index closing 165 points higher at 51,938. In the broader market, the Small-cap index rose by 0.95%, outperforming the benchmark indices, while the Mid-cap index increased by 0.48%.

According to the official list of stock market holidays for 2024, the next trading holiday will occur on October 2, 2024, in observance of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. The calendar lists a total of 15 trading holidays for the year, with only four remaining for the duration of the calendar year. These holidays include Diwali/Laxmi Pujan on November 1, Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 15, and Christmas on December 25.

For those planning their trading activities, it is advisable to consult the BSE’s ‘Trading Holidays’ option on their website, which provides an official and reliable source of information.