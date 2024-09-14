Marquise Brown Faces Extended Absence Due to Surgery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs‘ wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown is facing a significant setback after it was confirmed that he would require surgery to repair a sternoclavicular joint dislocation. This injury, suffered during the preseason, might keep him sidelined for an extended period, possibly the entire season.

Head coach Andy Reid expressed his regret over the situation, stating, “Our thoughts and prayers are with ‘Hollywood’. He’s a great kid, and nobody wanted to do this more than he did, so our hearts go out to him. We just have to wait and see how long it’ll take.” Reid emphasized the uncertainty surrounding Brown’s recovery, noting that the absence is likely to last for “months” rather than “weeks.”

Rick Burkholder, the Chiefs’ Vice President for Sports Medicine and Performance, confirmed that Brown’s surgery would take place in Vail, Colorado. He added that while Brown was progressing well in his rehabilitation, a recent image showed unforeseen complications, necessitating surgical intervention. Consequently, Brown has been placed on injured reserve, mandating a minimum four-game absence.

Brown himself acknowledged feeling “disappointed, frustrated, and sad,” but his faith in God helped him come to terms with the setback. He expressed optimism, saying, “Knowing that this too shall pass, it’s not over, and that’s not the path God wanted for me, and I’m perfectly fine with that now.”

The Chiefs will now depend on their other receivers to fill the void left by Brown’s absence. Rashee Rice performed notably well against the Baltimore Ravens, managing seven catches for 103 yards, while rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy impressed with two touchdowns, including one on an end-around play. Other receivers like Justin Watson, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Skyy Moore, and Mecole Hardman will see increased opportunities.

Despite the challenges, Reid remains confident in his team’s depth, explaining, “We’ve got some good guys at that spot. We’ve got some depth there and feel good about that.” Brown, who was a major offseason acquisition for the Chiefs, made his mark during his previous stints with the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals, with his best season in 2021 when he caught 91 passes for 1,008 yards.