NSW Council Elections 2024: A Day of Surprises and Controversies

The New South Wales Council Elections of 2024 are marked by dramatic developments and tense competition across various regions. One of the notable instances involves the NSW Liberals banning party material use for their sole candidate on the Northern Beaches. As the elections unfolded, this decision left many Liberal supporters discontented, with some opting to vote for independent candidates.

In the Sutherland Shire, incumbent councillors are anticipating a loss of the clear majority previously held by the Liberals. This comes shortly after both the mayor and deputy mayor were excluded from the party’s ticket. In all five wards, Labor and Liberal candidates strive for dominance among more than 235,000 voters from suburbs including Cronulla, Menai, and Engadine. Notably, prominent former Liberal councillors are participating as independents after resigning from the party in August.

Liberal hopeful Pesce expressed his concerns as he campaigned at Sylvania Heights without the backing of the party’s brand. He noted dissatisfaction amongst traditional Liberal voters, who felt let down by the party’s internal decisions. Meanwhile, Labor candidate Jack Boyd, contesting in B Ward, emphasized flood risk mitigation and environmental concerns as priorities for voters in typically well-off suburbs.

Ryde Mayor Trenton Brown lodged a complaint with the electoral commission, citing unauthorized political campaigning by the North Ryde RSL Club. The club had advised members against voting for Liberals following a blocked development proposal. In turn, the club shut its field to local sports groups. Voters’ reactions remain to be seen, with one local expressing support for blocking overdevelopment.

The electoral process faced procedural challenges, particularly in Liverpool, where several earlier advertised polling locations were not operational. This led to confusion and frustration among voters, with reports of long queues and misinformation about polling sites. Liverpool MP Charishma Kaliyanda called the situation unacceptable, insisting that voters should not face such obstacles.

On Sydney’s Northern Beaches, voters like Nelson Larrosa found themselves choosing between independents and Greens, reflecting broader frustration with limited choices. In Waverley, Mayor Paula Masselos described the election campaign as the dirtiest she had experienced, citing verbal abuse and misinformation as predominant issues.

The elections saw controversies in the Inner West, where Labor and Greens posters were defaced amid accusations of divisive tactics. Both parties witnessed their campaign materials vandalized, with tensions around international political issues influencing local sentiments.

North Sydney Mayor Zoe Baker defended her council’s position regarding the contentious North Sydney Olympic Pool project. Despite being in the minority opposing it, she voiced concerns over the project’s escalated cost and extended timeline, acknowledging residents’ right to be upset.

As polls closed at 6 pm, the counting of votes began, with early results anticipated. However, the true outcomes may take time to emerge, especially given the high number of pre-poll votes yet to be counted.