World
Moo Deng: Thailand’s Baby Hippo Captivates Global Audience Amid Conservation Concerns
A two-month-old pygmy hippo named Moo Deng, residing in Thailand‘s Khao Kheow Open Zoo, has attracted international attention thanks to her viral exploits online. Her name, which translates to ‘bouncy pig,’ is a nod to both her playful nature and her significance in Thai cuisine. This young hippo has become an internet sensation, generating a fervent fanbase and increased interest in visiting the zoo, located near the city of Pattaya.
The zoo has seen visitor numbers double since Moo Deng’s birth in July. However, this rise in popularity has brought new challenges. Videos circulated online have shown some visitors engaging in inappropriate behavior, such as throwing shellfish and splashing water on Moo Deng. In response, the zoo’s director, Narongwit Chodchoi, has publicly urged visitors to respect the animals and has installed CCTV cameras around enclosures to monitor behavior.
Pygmy hippos are classified as ‘endangered’ by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Experts estimate that fewer than 3,000 exist in the wild, primarily in West Africa, where their populations face threats from habitat loss and hunting. This particular hippo’s miniature frame has inspired not only zoo visitors but also international media and brands, illustrating her widespread appeal.
Moo Deng’s popularity extends beyond traditional media; she has also been featured prominently on social media platforms like TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram. She was named an ‘Icon’ and ‘Legend’ by Time magazine‘s website, highlighting her significant cultural impact. The attention caught by Moo Deng has led to the creation of a dedicated following online, often showcasing fans’ artistic expressions, such as cakes and artwork inspired by her unique features.
Adding to Moo Deng’s international reach, a Japanese TV network recently featured her in a report, and the Royal Thai Embassy has acknowledged her online popularity. Meanwhile, zookeeper Atthapon Nundee revealed that sharing animal clips became a hobby during the pandemic, inadvertently catapulting Moo Deng into the spotlight.
While Moo Deng’s charm draws visitors, it has also reignited discussions around pygmy hippo conservation. Edwin Wiek, founder of Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand, emphasized the need to prioritize wild conservation efforts, suggesting that initiatives should focus on habitat preservation rather than zoo exhibits.
