Connect with us

Entertainment

Ronald McDonald House Children Preview Royal Show Attractions

Published

4 hours ago

on

Children Enjoying Rides At A Fair

In a heartwarming event, children staying at Ronald McDonald House in Sydney were granted an exclusive preview of the upcoming Royal Show, taking place in just ten days.

The children, many of whom have been staying at the facility for extended periods due to health challenges, were given the unique opportunity to test out rides and sample showbags.

Peter King, a representative from Ronald McDonald House, expressed the joy this experience brings to the children. He noted, ‘The opportunity to get the first-hand look at the showbags and the rides is an absolute fantastic experience.’

This year, attendees can expect more than 350 showbags available, including new offerings such as Matildas, Socceroos, and Pollywaffle themed showbags.

Among the popular items returning is the beloved Bertie Beetle showbag, which has seen a slight increase in price due to inflation. Carnival Amusements’ Mark Marinovich confirmed that the Bertie Beetle bag is available for $5, making it the cheapest option at the Perth Royal Show.

Rachel Adams

Times News Global is a dynamic online news portal dedicated to providing comprehensive and up-to-date news coverage across various domains including politics, business, entertainment, sports, security, features, opinions, environment, education, technology and global. affairs. Our commitment lies in sharing news that is based on factual accuracy, credibility, verifiability, authority and depth of research. We pride ourselves on being a distinctive media organization, guided by the principles enshrined in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Made up of a team of ordinary people driven by an unwavering dedication to uncovering the truth, we publish news without bias or intimidation.