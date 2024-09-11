Entertainment
Ronald McDonald House Children Preview Royal Show Attractions
In a heartwarming event, children staying at Ronald McDonald House in Sydney were granted an exclusive preview of the upcoming Royal Show, taking place in just ten days.
The children, many of whom have been staying at the facility for extended periods due to health challenges, were given the unique opportunity to test out rides and sample showbags.
Peter King, a representative from Ronald McDonald House, expressed the joy this experience brings to the children. He noted, ‘The opportunity to get the first-hand look at the showbags and the rides is an absolute fantastic experience.’
This year, attendees can expect more than 350 showbags available, including new offerings such as Matildas, Socceroos, and Pollywaffle themed showbags.
Among the popular items returning is the beloved Bertie Beetle showbag, which has seen a slight increase in price due to inflation. Carnival Amusements’ Mark Marinovich confirmed that the Bertie Beetle bag is available for $5, making it the cheapest option at the Perth Royal Show.
Recent Posts
- Emily in Paris’ Season 4 Part 2 Debuts on Netflix
- Chappell Roan Dazzles 2024 MTV Video Music Awards with Enchanting Performance
- Green Day Announce Australian Leg of The Saviors Tour
- RUOK Day Highlights Mental Health Challenges Amid Rising Cost of Living
- Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Subscription Closes with Overwhelming Demand
- Indian Semiconductor Stocks Surge Following Government Investment Plans
- BTS’ RM Reflects on Pressures and Personal Aspirations Amid Military Service
- Indiana Fever Set for Clash with Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Pluto TV to Launch New FAST News Channels Globally
- Investigation Underway for Suspected Murder-Suicide in Midlothian
- Angelina Jolie’s Timeless Travel Style Inspires Fall Fashion
- Australia Triumphs Over England in T20I Opener
- Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Oversubscribed Across Investor Segments
- Bowden Francis’ No-Hit Attempt Falls Short as Blue Jays Lose to Mets
- Trump Media Shares Plummet Following Debate
- Production Begins on ‘Happy Gilmore’ Sequel Starring Adam Sandler
- Deshaun Watson Strongly Denies New Sexual Assault Allegation
- Lee Miller Exhibition Opens at The Image Centre
- Declan Rice Congratulates Harry Kane on Milestone Achievement
- Demi Opens Up About Ketamine Therapy’s Impact on Marriage