Ronald McDonald House Children Preview Royal Show Attractions

In a heartwarming event, children staying at Ronald McDonald House in Sydney were granted an exclusive preview of the upcoming Royal Show, taking place in just ten days.

The children, many of whom have been staying at the facility for extended periods due to health challenges, were given the unique opportunity to test out rides and sample showbags.

Peter King, a representative from Ronald McDonald House, expressed the joy this experience brings to the children. He noted, ‘The opportunity to get the first-hand look at the showbags and the rides is an absolute fantastic experience.’

This year, attendees can expect more than 350 showbags available, including new offerings such as Matildas, Socceroos, and Pollywaffle themed showbags.

Among the popular items returning is the beloved Bertie Beetle showbag, which has seen a slight increase in price due to inflation. Carnival Amusements’ Mark Marinovich confirmed that the Bertie Beetle bag is available for $5, making it the cheapest option at the Perth Royal Show.