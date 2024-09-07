Springboks Claim Freedom Cup with Victory Over All Blacks

The Springboks secured their second consecutive victory over the All Blacks in the 2024 Castle Lager Rugby Championship, winning the match 18-12 at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town on September 7, 2024.

This victory marks the first time since 2009 that the Springboks have reclaimed the Freedom Cup, having now won four matches in a row against New Zealand, a first in the professional era.

South Africa outperformed their opponents by scoring two tries, while the All Blacks relied solely on four penalty goals from Damian McKenzie. The match remained tense until the final whistle, with both teams showcasing strong defensive strategies.

In the first half, New Zealand took an early lead, with McKenzie scoring three penalty goals to maintain a 9-3 advantage. However, the Springboks found their rhythm in the second half and increased their intensity.

Siya Kolisi scored the first try for the Springboks shortly after the resumption, followed by another try from Malcolm Marx, which ultimately secured their victory. Handre Pollard and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu contributed with penalty goals throughout the match.

As the game progressed, both teams struggled with discipline, leading to several yellow cards, including one for Willie le Roux of South Africa and two for New Zealand players. Despite the challenges, the Springboks’ perseverance paid off as they maintained their lead in the closing minutes.

The atmosphere at the stadium was electric, with the crowd passionately supporting the Springboks. Captain Siya Kolisi lifted the Freedom Cup, a significant achievement for the team and its supporters.