Tee Higgins Injury Update: Bengals WR Doubtful for Season Opener

The Cincinnati Bengals are facing a challenging situation as they prepare for their season opener against the New England Patriots. Wide receiver Tee Higgins is dealing with a hamstring injury, which has led to significant uncertainty regarding his participation in the game.

Following practice on Thursday, Higgins was listed as a limited participant, but he did not practice on Friday. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor expressed uncertainty about Higgins’ readiness, stating, ‘we’ll see’ when asked if he would be available for the home opener.

In addition to Higgins, star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is also in question for the game. Chase, who has been part of contract negotiations with the team, practiced in full on Friday after being a limited participant earlier in the week. Taylor provided a similar response regarding Chase’s status, indicating that a decision would be made closer to kickoff.

If Higgins is unable to play, it would be a significant advantage for the Patriots’ secondary, as Higgins has proven to be a tough player to cover. In their last encounter in December 2022, he recorded eight receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown against the Patriots.

The Bengals’ injury concerns extend beyond their receiving corps, as offensive tackle Amarius Mims has been ruled out for the game due to a pectoral injury. Conversely, the Patriots are also dealing with injuries, including left guard Sidy Sow, who is ruled out, while running back Antonio Gibson, offensive tackle Vederian Lowe, and linebacker Josh Uche are listed as questionable.

The highly anticipated matchup between the Bengals and Patriots is set to take place at Paycor Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.