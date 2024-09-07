Dominic Iannotti Aims for Success at 2024 Virtus World Tennis Championships

Dominic Iannotti, a prominent figure in the world of learning disability tennis, is set to compete at the 2024 Virtus World Tennis Championships. This esteemed event will take place from September 7 to September 15 in Annecy, located in the Rhone-Alpes region of southeast France.

Having celebrated his 27th birthday, Iannotti is recognized for his extraordinary achievements in the sport, including retaining the world No.1 status in the II-1 men’s category for three consecutive years. Iannotti, who has Asperger’s Syndrome, expressed his deep connection to tennis, citing the numerous opportunities it has afforded him both locally and internationally.

As a key member of the LTA‘s Great Britain Learning Disability team, Iannotti has made significant contributions to the sport. He fondly recalls his standout performance at a previous tournament in Australia, where he secured four medals, including two golds. This experience has been pivotal in shaping his career and personal growth.

In addition to his upcoming championship, Iannotti received an invitation to compete at the prestigious Queen’s Club in London, participating in exhibitions alongside top-tier British and international players. He expressed pride in being able to showcase learning disability tennis on such a prestigious platform.

With the 2024 Virtus World Tennis Championships only a week away, Iannotti remains determined to pursue further success, aiming for another gold medal representing Great Britain.