Tribute to Didier Roustan: A Loss for French Sports Journalism

Didier Roustan, a prominent figure in French sports journalism, passed away at the age of 66. He died abruptly during the night from Tuesday to Wednesday after battling illness for several weeks, as reported by L’Equipe.

Born in Brazzaville, Congo, and raised in Cannes, Roustan embarked on his journalism career at the young age of 19 with TF1. At just 21, he commented on his first match for the French national team, quickly becoming a familiar face for football fans across the nation.

Renowned for his passion for sports, Roustan thrilled audiences with his combination of storytelling and rich anecdotes. He often referred to himself as a “sort of African storyteller” in an interview with AFP in September 2023, coinciding with the release of his memoir, “Puzzle.”

Roustan’s career included significant roles, such as hosting the iconic show “Téléfoot” from 1986 to 1989, and contributing as a key commentator for Canal+. He also worked with Antenne 2, where he partnered with his close friend Eric Cantona during the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States.

In 1999, Roustan joined the newly established L’Equipe TV, becoming one of the leading commentators on the show “L’Equipe du soir,” where he affectionately held the title “President for life.” A special edition of the program was dedicated to him following his passing.

Apart from his television career, Roustan hosted the podcast “Roustan Foot.” The sports journalism community and fans are mourning his loss, sharing heartfelt tributes across various platforms.

Luis Fernandez, a former French footballer, expressed his sadness on social media, recalling their long-standing friendship. The Saint-Etienne football club also paid homage to Roustan, highlighting his love for football and the club, while Pierre Lescure, a former executive at Canal+, praised his character and generosity.